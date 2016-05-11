* Capacity for 6 mln units being built
* Warns of overcapacity in commercial vehicles, batteries
* Auto sales grew 6.3 pct y/y in April
BEIJING, May 11 China's automotive industry is
seeing the emergence of structural overcapacity as market growth
slows, the country's top planning body and the automakers'
association said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Idle production capacity rose significantly last year, as
sales in the world's largest auto market tapered in an economy
expanding at its the slowest rate in 25 years.
The statement issued by the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) and the China Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (CAAM) indicated that the problem may worsen, with
capacity to produce 6 million more vehicles currently being
built.
China had capacity to build 31.2 million vehicles in 2015,
the pair said in the statement, compared with sales of 24.6
million that year.
China's Premier Li Keqiang has vowed to take on overcapacity
in industry, as the country shifts away from an investment- and
heavy industry-led economy toward consumption and more
value-added manufacturing.
The latest statement, issued to reporters at a press
conference in Beijing, gave directives for how to avoid
worsening overcapacity.
"First, as commercial vehicle capacity utilisation is low,
it is not appropriate to blindly increase investments in
production capacity," the two bodies said.
"Secondly, investment in the battery space is hot, while
companies are fragmented and technology and development levels
are uneven. We must guard against low-level redundant
investments."
The industry must strengthen development and
commercialisation of new products and technologies, raise
production capacity utilisation and launch cooperation in
international production, according to the NDRC and CAAM
statement.
Overcapacity has yet to hit passenger vehicles, however,
with a "relatively reasonable" 81 percent capacity utilisation
rate for the segment, compared with 52 percent for commercial
vehicles, the pair said.
Many of the production facilities being built were planned
while auto sales in China were still booming at double-digit
rates, rather than accounting for the new norm of single-digit
sales growth.
Vehicle sales in China rose 6.3 percent in April from the
same month last year to 2.1 million units, CAAM said. That
compared with an 8.8 percent year-on-year rise in March, and a
0.9 percent fall in February.
In the first four months of 2016, sales grew 6.1 percent as
compared with the previous year, the association said, just
above its prediction of 6 percent growth for the year.
