* Vehicle sales +24.2 pct y/y in Aug

* Highest growth rate since Jan 2013

* Pace to quicken ahead of tax cut expiry (Adds context)

By Fang Cheng and Jake Spring

BEIJING, Sept 9 Vehicle sales in China grew at the fastest rate in three-and-a-half years in August, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday, as sales accelerate ahead of a tax cut on small engine vehicles that expires at year's end.

Auto sales rose 24.2 percent to 2.1 million units in August, recording the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping a 23 percent year-on-year rise in July and a 14.6 percent year-on-year increase in June.

A tax cut on small engine vehicles has driven a rebound in the world's largest auto market since it was introduced in October last year, with executives and analysts expecting an even larger boost to sales in the final months of 2016 as consumers rush to buy before its expiry at year's end.

From January to August 2016, sales grew 11.4 percent year-on-year as compared with the previous year, the association said at a briefing in Beijing.

That compares to flat growth in the first eight months of last year as the industry struggled with a stock market rout and the slowest economic growth in 25 years, prior to the tax cut being instituted.

In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)