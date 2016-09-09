* Vehicle sales +24.2 pct y/y in Aug
* Highest growth rate since Jan 2013
* Pace to quicken ahead of tax cut expiry
(Adds context)
By Fang Cheng and Jake Spring
BEIJING, Sept 9 Vehicle sales in China grew at
the fastest rate in three-and-a-half years in August, the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Friday, as sales
accelerate ahead of a tax cut on small engine vehicles that
expires at year's end.
Auto sales rose 24.2 percent to 2.1 million units in August,
recording the highest monthly growth since January 2013, topping
a 23 percent year-on-year rise in July and a 14.6 percent
year-on-year increase in June.
A tax cut on small engine vehicles has driven a rebound in
the world's largest auto market since it was introduced in
October last year, with executives and analysts expecting an
even larger boost to sales in the final months of 2016 as
consumers rush to buy before its expiry at year's end.
From January to August 2016, sales grew 11.4 percent
year-on-year as compared with the previous year, the association
said at a briefing in Beijing.
That compares to flat growth in the first eight months of
last year as the industry struggled with a stock market rout and
the slowest economic growth in 25 years, prior to the tax cut
being instituted.
In January, the association said it expected vehicle sales
to grow 6 percent this year.
(Reporting by Fang Cheng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil
Nair)