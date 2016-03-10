* Sales -0.9 pct y/y in Feb
* Fell on seasonal factors -industry association
(Adds association comments, milestone)
BEIJING, March 10 Vehicle sales in China fell in
February for the first time in six months, mainly due to the
Lunar New Year holiday which disrupted dealer and factory
operations, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers
said on Thursday.
Sales fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, the first
decline since August.
CAAM Deputy Secretary-General Yao Jie attributed the drop to
the timing of the week-long holiday, which this year fell in the
first half of the month, making it more likely to affect
operations as workers often take vacations that extend well
beyond the one-week holiday stipulated by the government.
The drop in February compares with 7.7 percent year-on-year
growth in January and a 15.4 percent rise in December.
For the first two months of 2016, sales grew 4.4 percent
compared with the same period a year earlier, the association
said at a briefing in Beijing. In January it said it expects
vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year.
Analysts say the world's largest auto market has entered a
period of unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its
slowest pace in 25 years.
Car sales nearly contracted last year before snapping back
thanks to a tax cut on small engine vehicles that extends until
the end of 2016.
