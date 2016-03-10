* Sales -0.9 pct y/y in Feb

* Fell on seasonal factors -industry association (Adds association comments, milestone)

BEIJING, March 10 Vehicle sales in China fell in February for the first time in six months, mainly due to the Lunar New Year holiday which disrupted dealer and factory operations, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.

Sales fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in February, the first decline since August.

CAAM Deputy Secretary-General Yao Jie attributed the drop to the timing of the week-long holiday, which this year fell in the first half of the month, making it more likely to affect operations as workers often take vacations that extend well beyond the one-week holiday stipulated by the government.

The drop in February compares with 7.7 percent year-on-year growth in January and a 15.4 percent rise in December.

For the first two months of 2016, sales grew 4.4 percent compared with the same period a year earlier, the association said at a briefing in Beijing. In January it said it expects vehicle sales to grow 6 percent this year.

Analysts say the world's largest auto market has entered a period of unprecedented uncertainty as the economy grows at its slowest pace in 25 years.

Car sales nearly contracted last year before snapping back thanks to a tax cut on small engine vehicles that extends until the end of 2016. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Miral Fahmy)