* May sales rose 9.8 pct y/y, fastest since Dec
* Sales up on tax cut, weak year-ago growth
(Adds association comments, context)
By Meng Meng and Jake Spring
BEIJING, June 13 China's monthly vehicle sales
grew at the fastest rate so far this year in May, the country's
automakers association said on Monday, as a tax cut on
small-engine cars and weak year-on-year comparisons helped push
up the growth rate.
Vehicle sales rose 9.8 percent compared with last year, the
quickest pace since December 2015, to 2.1 million units, the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said at a briefing
in Beijing.
"The overall auto industry has warmed somewhat compared to
last year and is in a period of stable operations with the
possibility of further improvement in the future," the
association said in a written statement distributed at the
briefing.
This time last year, the world's largest auto market was
recording monthly year-on-year sales declines as the slowest
economic growth in 25 years depressed consumer demand. Sales
bounced back strongly in October thanks to a tax cut on
small-engine cars that carries through the end of 2016.
In the first five months of 2016, sales grew 7.0 percent as
compared with the previous year, the association said.
Despite the quickening growth, Deputy Secretary General Ye
Shengji said the association would not adjust its annual
forecast of 6 percent that was announced in January this year.
Ye attributed May's strong growth to seasonal issues and
policy initiatives, without elaborating.
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Jake Spring; Editing by Sunil Nair)