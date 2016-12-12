(Adds full-year outlook, other details)
By Lusha Zhang and Jake Spring
BEIJING Dec 12 Auto sales in China surged for a
sixth consecutive month in November, an industry association
said on Monday, as consumers rushed to buy cars amid uncertainty
over whether a tax incentive will be extended beyond the end of
the year.
Sales in the world's largest automotive market rose 16.6
percent year-on-year to 2.9 million vehicles in November, the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) told
reporters at a briefing.
Over January to November, sales jumped 14.1 percent, buoyed
by China's move to cut taxes on small engine cars. Sales this
year could rise 13 percent, said Xu Haidong, a CAAM spokesman.
While the tax incentive is set to expire at the end of 2016,
an industry ministry official has said the government was
considering extending the tax cut.
"The association hopes it will be extended and is waiting
for information from the relevant departments," Xu said.
Without the tax cut, analysts warn 2017 sales could decline
or be flat, with CAAM previously saying growth would be at most
2 percent if the policy expires.
A Ford executive last week said the government could wait
until the last day of 2016 to announce a decision and that the
company was preparing for multiple scenarios.
