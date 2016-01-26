BEIJING Jan 26 China will tighten regulations
over new energy vehicle (NEV) subsidies, and will incrementally
phase out all subsidies by sometime after 2020, Finance Minister
Lou Jiwei said in weekend comments carried by state media on
Tuesday.
Recent illegal actions including the passing off of non-new
energy vehicles as new energy vehicles and the reporting of
false statistics by companies, cases which were reported by
media, have forced the finance ministry to investigate
fraudulent cases in the world's largest market for new energy
vehicles, Lou said.
Last year, China's new energy vehicles numbered over
300,000, a large jump from fewer than 1,000 NEVs in 2011, making
China both the world's largest manufacturer and consumer of
NEVs.
In the last few years, the Chinese government has churned
out preferential measures for NEVs including favourable tax
policies, buyers' subsidies, government purchases, technology
research and development, and re-charging subsidies, as a way to
nurture the young industry.
But as the preferential policies are intended to nurture the
young market, Lou warned it is easy for firms to be infected in
the long-run with "reliance disease", leading them to slack in
technology research and development and in their drive to
advance their own products.
In such a scenario, the industry will "expand blindly with
low standards" and "develop overcapacity," Lou said.
In seeking to target NEV subsidy fraud, Lou said the finance
ministry will work with other ministries to increase the
threshold for subsidies, and offer support for firms with higher
performance. Firms unable to reach the industry's standard, on
the other hand, will not be eligible for subsidies, Lou said.
"Counterfeits and deceptive actions to obtain subsidies not
only violates the law and financial regulations, but it also
destroys the market environment. We absolutely won't be
softhearted. We will establish a black list of firms which have
lost credibility, and seriously crack down on various deceiving
and rent-seeking actions," Xinhua news agency quoted Lou as
saying.
Last year, in an attempt to force firms to squarely adjust
to market demand, the finance ministry announced that in
2017-2018 new energy vehicle subsidies will decrease 20 percent
from 2016 levels, and will further decrease in 2019-2020 by 40
percent. After 2020, all subsidies will be phased out, it said.
Lou said the next steps in terms of government policy over
NEVs include strengthening the oversight of funds, as well as
curbing subsidy fraud and other rent-seeking behaviour. He added
that the results of the ministry's investigation will be made
public.
