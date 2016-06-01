* High-riding SUVs more likely to flip over in skid
* 6.2 million SUVs sold in China last year
* 43 pct without safety feature to prevent rollover - Bosch
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, June 2 In China's booming sport utility
vehicle (SUV) market, many automakers are selling cars without
electronic stability control (ESC) as a standard feature,
potentially putting lives at risk from rollover accidents.
SUV sales topped 6 million in China last year, a jump of
more than 50 percent in an overall market that grew less than 5
percent, as drivers sought more room for their money. As China's
economy weakens, price-conscious drivers have shifted from
foreign brands to cheaper domestic SUVs.
To make the sale, many automakers and dealers only offer ESC
as an extra, more expensive, option.
SUVs have a higher centre of gravity putting them more at
risk of rolling over. ESC counteracts that, quickly reorienting
a skidding vehicle to stop it from rolling. A study published by
Annals of Advances in Automotive Medicine found vehicles with
ESC are two-thirds less likely to flip.
There is no legal requirement in China for ESC, and German
parts maker Bosch says 43 percent of SUVs do not come
equipped with this technology.
Industry experts note that China, the world's biggest autos
market, similarly doesn't legally require anti-lock brakes, and
other developing markets including India and Mexico do not
require air bags.
In 2007, following a series of SUV rollovers, the United
States ordered ESC to be compulsory in all passenger vehicles.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA)
estimated the change saved more than 2,200 lives over a three
year period.
"ESC saves lives," said Chris Harrison, head of China R&D at
Continental AG, another German car parts and
technology firm.
China's Ministry of Transportation and the Ministry of
Industry and Information Technology, generally responsible for
regulating the autos industry, did not respond to faxed
questions about whether there are plans to make ESC compulsory.
TOP-10
Among the 10 best-selling SUVs in China last year, seven did
not have ESC as a standard feature. Those included cars made by
Great Wall Motor, Chongqing Changan Automobile
, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile (JAC) and
Chery Automobile, according to company
representatives and officially published specifications.
The three foreign models in the top-10 are universally
equipped with the safety feature, but some cheaper foreign SUVs
also do not have ESC as standard in China.
BYD Co Ltd , Guangzhou Automobile Group
and Geely said some of their
models do not have stability control as standard, but it is
often available on higher cost packages.
Most of the automakers said their SUVs complied with
regulations and reflected consumer demand.
A spokesman for Chery said that with this year's model all
its Tiggo SUVs come with ESC. JAC and Guangzhou Auto said sales
of SUVs without ESC are very low and were part of a pricing
strategy to attract customers. Geely said the majority of its
third-generation vehicles have ESC. Great Wall, Changan and BYD
declined to comment.
CRASH DATA
It's hard to gauge whether the lack of ESC in so many SUVs
sold in China has contributed to more fatalities.
In the United States, detailed information on every fatal
road crash is made publicly available, but in China, crash
records and data are often considered state secrets. The World
Health Organization estimates China's overall traffic fatalities
could be four times the official figure.
The Ministry of Public Security records only fatal rollover
crashes on highways and does not break those down for sedans and
SUVs. Its latest available data logged 630 rollovers and 403
deaths on Chinese highways in 2014.
In one instance in 2012, a Sante Fe SUV made by Hawtai Motor
skidded on a highway at 110 kms per hour (68 mph), crashed
through the barrier and rolled three times, killing a passenger
and injuring two others, according to documents provided by a
car industry researcher. The vehicle did not have stability
control fitted.
Last year, a Sportage SUV made by South Korea's Kia Motors
and not equipped with ESC skidded and flipped over
at 60 kph (37 mph) in snowy conditions, killing one occupant.
Both Hawtai and Kia said their cars comply with all legal
requirements and some of their SUV models do have ESC. Hawtai
acknowledged that cars without ESC are less safe, but even those
with the safety feature are "not 100 percent safe" because of
road conditions and driver habits.
CALCULATED RISK?
BAIC Motor Corp's Huansu SUVs, among China's 2015
top-10, did not offer ESC before last November, according to
BAIC dealers and specifications on the automaker's website.
BAIC sold 181,100 Huansu SUVs last year, according to the
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, with a starting
price of just 51,800 yuan ($7,873). In November, BAIC launched
its Huansu S6, with ESC optional on cheaper packages, but
standard on all but one priced above 96,800 yuan.
Buyers appear either unaware of the risks or of the option
to pay more for the safety feature.
"You must give up something if you want a car at that price,
so I sacrifice ESC," said Xu Zhou, a Huansu S3 driver in China's
southern Hunan province. "If a car has ESC, that's great, but if
not, you have to be more careful when you drive."
Another Huansu owner told Reuters he didn't know about ESC
when he bought the car, and would buy an SUV with stabilisation
technology next time.
A spokeswoman for BAIC Huansu said ESC could be offered in
the S2 and S3 SUV models at their next redesign as "this option
is more and more important."
With China's SUV market now so competitive, automakers may
look to emphasize safety features such as ESC as a way to
differentiate, said Chen Liming, a Bosch regional president
overseeing the China electronic stability programme.
"People are willing to buy safety products," Chen said.
($1 = 6.5790 Chinese yuan renminbi)
