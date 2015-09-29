BEIJING, Sept 29 China's State Council said on
Tuesday the country will halve sales tax on cars with 1.6-liter
engines or smaller from Oct. 1 through to the end of 2016.
The move comes as car sales in China, the world's biggest
market since 2009, turn sluggish under the weight of a slowdown
in China's economy, among other reasons.
Automobile sales in China were flat in the first eight
months of the year and could contract in 2015 for the first time
since the market took off in the late 1990s. In August, sales
fell 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.7 million vehicles.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; editing by David Clarke)