SHANGHAI Oct 26 China is considering extending a tax cut for small engine cars, an industry ministry official said on Wednesday, a move that could help sustain a sales rebound in the world's largest auto market.

"We are working with related agencies to study incentives for energy-saving and new energy vehicles," said Qu Guochun, a deputy director at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). "For example, we are studying an extension of the tax cut for 1.6-litre energy saving cars."

China is "in the process of optimising and adjusting its subsidy policies for new energy vehicles", Gu said at a conference in Shanghai, according to a transcript of his speech released by the conference organiser.

China's auto market has rebounded strongly since October last year when the central government cut the sales tax on vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or smaller in response to slower sales in a weakening economy. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)