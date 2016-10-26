SHANGHAI Oct 26 China is considering extending
a tax cut for small engine cars, an industry ministry official
said on Wednesday, a move that could help sustain a sales
rebound in the world's largest auto market.
"We are working with related agencies to study incentives
for energy-saving and new energy vehicles," said Qu Guochun, a
deputy director at the Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology (MIIT). "For example, we are studying an extension of
the tax cut for 1.6-litre energy saving cars."
China is "in the process of optimising and adjusting its
subsidy policies for new energy vehicles", Gu said at a
conference in Shanghai, according to a transcript of his speech
released by the conference organiser.
China's auto market has rebounded strongly since October
last year when the central government cut the sales tax on
vehicles with engines of 1.6 litres or smaller in response to
slower sales in a weakening economy.
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Jake Spring; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)