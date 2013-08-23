* Chinese businessman beats California company to naming
rights
* Case mirrors Apple case over iPad
* Green carmakers keen to tap world's biggest auto market
By Norihiko Shirouzu and Samuel Shen
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 Popular electric
carmaker Tesla Motors Inc's plans to enter the world's
biggest auto market have stalled after a businessman in China
claimed trademark rights to the name, people close to the
California-based company have told Reuters.
The maker of the best-selling U.S. electric car, the premium
Model S sedan with a price tag of $70,000, had originally hoped
to launch a flagship showroom in Beijing at the start of the
year, according to three sources, but has had to put that idea
on hold due in part to the trademark issue.
As a result, the 10-year-old company's first shop-front in
China, at the Parkview Green Fangcaodi mall in the capital, sits
boarded up. While there is no Tesla sign, the shop is adorned
with billboards of the Model S, which was launched in the United
States last year.
In addition to the trademark issue, Tesla has yet to
complete product registration with Chinese authorities enabling
the sale of the Model S, although one of the sources said Tesla
was almost through with the process.
Kingston Chang, general manager of Tesla China, did not
respond to requests for comment.
Atsuko Doi, a Tokyo-based Tesla spokeswoman, said the
company had this week begun taking "reservations" for the
battery-powered Model S in China. The company opened its first
Asian showroom in Tokyo in 2010.
"We are planning to open a Beijing store this year," Doi
said in an email this week, without providing further details.
Zhan Baosheng, the businessman in the southern China
province of Guangdong, owns the "Tesla" trademark in China,
according to his agent who processed the papers to register the
name with the State Administration for Industry and Commerce.
An official with Jinda Trademark, the Guangzhou-based agency
Zhan used to make a registration for the Tesla name, said Zhan
registered the name in 2006. She declined to give any details
about Zhan.
According to Jinda Trademark, Zhan registered trademarks to
the Tesla name in both English and Chinese.
Zhan runs a website using the Tesla China domain
(www.teslamotors.com.cn), and operates a Tesla-branded account
on popular Chinese microblog site Sina Weibo, collecting
information from consumers interested in placing orders for or
getting more information about his "Tesla" cars.
Zhan's Tesla website carries a brand logo almost identical to
American Tesla logo, and showcases one product, though the car
looks nothing like the Tesla Model S. The website says the
company's "dream is to build China's best electric car."
Legal experts familiar with trademark disputes in China said
it might be difficult for Tesla to resolve the trademark issue
unless it buys Zhan out.
China has rules that protect globally renowned brands, but
that might not apply in the case of relatively new companies
such as Tesla.
"In the e-vehicle market, everyone knows Tesla. But the
burden is on Tesla to prove that its trademark is recognised by
car customers (in general), and that it has used and promoted
the trademark for sufficient time period in China in order to be
eligible for well-known trademark determination," said Vincent
Wang, Shanghai-based partner at law firm Davis Wright Tremaine
LLP.
Apple Inc was embroiled in a similar case for years,
before reaching $60 million deal last year for the rights to use
the iPad trademark in China.
ALL ROADS LEAD TO CHINA
Tesla's founder billionaire Elon Musk has expressed
excitement at entering the Chinese market, pointing to the high
demand for luxury cars due to the country's expanding wealthy
class.
"It's the world's biggest market for premium sedans. If you
take something like, say the Mercedes S-class, they sell
approximately half of all their worldwide production in China,"
Musk said during an earnings conference call earlier this month.
Musk said the company was developing a special Chinese
version of the Model S with a more comfortable rear seat. Many
owners of prestige vehicles in China employ drivers.
Passenger car sales totalled 15 million in China last year,
although electric and hybrid car sales only numbered a little
under 24,000.
General Motors Co. has been selling the hybrid
Chevrolet Volt in China since early 2012. Daimler AG,
in a joint venture with BYD Co., has also launched an
electric car brand called the Denza.
Even as global auto makers plan to launch electric cars in
China, they have a challenging future, said Yale Zhang, head of
Shanghai-based consulting company Automotive Foresight.
High price tags and the lack of charging infrastructure
could pose a problem. Positioning green cars as "toys for the
rich are a good proposition, but even then Tesla would be lucky
to sell a few hundred" Model S sedans a year, Zhang said.