BEIJING Dec 29 Toyota Motor Corp is
likely to miss its 2014 objective of selling over 1.1 million
vehicles in China because of a faster-than-anticipated economic
slowdown and resulting price war in the local auto market.
Toyota and its two Chinese joint ventures will miss the goal
and will sell slightly more than 1 million vehicles in 2015, two
company executives told Reuters. Researcher IHS Automotive puts
sales at 1.09 million in 2014 and 1.15 million in 2015.
The shortcoming reveals continued difficulty for Japanese
automakers in China even as diplomatic relations recover from a
territorial spat that turned Chinese consumers against Japanese
goods. Compounding matters is an increase in models from premium
German brands priced within reach of mainstream Japanese cars.
"Toyota can resort to a fire sale and meet our sales
targets, but our philosophy is to produce and sell as many as a
market wants, not much more," said one of the executives. "We
try to stay away from price wars as much as we can."
The Japanese automaker has unofficially aimed for 1 million
vehicles in China since 2010, coming close with 917,500 vehicles
in 2013.
But with economic growth nearing its slowest rate in 24
years, Toyota has had to revise sales plans gradually since the
third quarter, said the executives, who were not authorised to
speak with media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
Projected 2014 sales for the automaker's luxury brand Lexus,
for example, are now roughly 75,000 cars from an original target
of 85,000, they said. Toyota is scheduled to release full-year
figures on Jan. 6.
PREMIUM COMPETITION
Another reason for slower-than-planned sales at Toyota - as
well as at compatriots Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda
Motor Co Ltd - is competition from premium German
brands such as BMW, said one of the Toyota executives.
Dealers of those brands have tried to meet planned growth
rates by heavily discounting cars at the lower end of product
line-ups, making prices comparable to non-premium Japanese cars.
For instance, BMW's 3-Series starts at about 283,000 yuan
while the most expensive version of Toyota's Camry mid-sized
sedan costs 275,000 yuan.
"When the BMW 3-Series is given a 10 percent or more
discount, it really squeezes sales of the Camry and similarly
priced cars in our line-up," said one of the Toyota executives.
A BMW spokesman declined to comment.
Toyota sold about 907,400 vehicles in China in
January-November, up 12.2 percent, aided by several redesigned
models including the high-volume Corolla compact, as well as the
China launch of the Vios and Yaris subcompacts.
A relative dearth of redesigned models for 2015 will leave
growth in the new year more or less on par with that of the
overall market, the two executives said. IHS sees the market
growing 7.1 percent to 24.9 million vehicles.
There may only be one significant redesign of a mainstream
Toyota-brand model, said one of the executives, namely the Crown
sedan which is "not a huge volume generator."
