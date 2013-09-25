FOSHAN, China, Sept 25 Volkswagen AG
plans to double capacity of a newly opened factory in the
southern Chinese city of Foshan, its China chief executive said
on Wednesday.
China CEO Jochem Heizmann told reporters the firm was in
"intense discussion" with its Chinese partner FAW Group Corp to
raise its stake in their joint venture to 50 percent from 40
percent.
Volkswagen on Wednesday officially opened its plant in
Foshan, a city located in China's Guangdong province. China is
the world's largest automobile market and Europe's No.1 carmaker
is beefing up efforts to grab more market share in a region
dominated by Japanese firms.
