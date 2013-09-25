* Volkswagen's plans put Europe's No.1 carmaker on war path
with Japanese rivals
* Volkswagen's South China plans focus on Guangdong province
* Volkswagen plans to double capacity of key Foshan plant in
Guangdong
By Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu
FOSHAN, China, Sept 25 Volkswagen AG
is expected to announce plans as early as Wednesday to
significantly boost the capacity of a key plant in southern
China as Europe's No.1 carmaker ramps up efforts to grab more
market share in a region dominated by Japanese rivals.
On Wednesday, Volkswagen will officially open a plant in
Foshan city in southern Guangdong province which it operates
under a venture with state-owned automotive enterprise FAW Group
Corp. The plant, capable of producing 300,000
vehicles a year, recently started to manufacture the redesigned
Volkswagen Golf car.
Volkswagen, which also sells the Audi, Skoda, Lamborghini
and Bentley brands in China, is expected to unveil on Wednesday
details of a plan to double the capacity of the Foshan plant,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The plant is also
slated to start producing the Audi A3 hatchback in early 2014,
the sources said.
The planned expansion stems from an agreement signed in May
by the two companies, which aim to boost the plant's capacity to
600,000 vehicles a year with an investment of 15.3 billion yuan
($2.50 billion).
Officials at Volkwagen and FAW were not immediately
available to comment.
Volkswagen has deepened its presence in the region since
launching an initiative dubbed the "South China Strategy" in
2009, through which the carmaker has also increased the number
of retail stores in the area. Its efforts have focused on
Guangdong, a large auto-buying province where the influence of
Japanese carmakers is the strongest in China.
In a sign that Volkswagen's efforts are paying off, the
market share of the Volkswagen brand, excluding the Audi, Skoda,
Lamborghini and Bentley brands that the company also markets,
climbed to 13.6 percent in southern China in the first half of
this year from 11.9 percent a year earlier, according to
consulting firm LMC Automotive.
By contrast, Japanese brands - including Toyota Motor Corp
, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
- have seen their combined market share shrink to 23.9
percent from 29.8 percent during the same period.
The expansion in southern China is part of Volkswagen's plan
to boost the group's annual manufacturing capacity in the
country to 4 million vehicles by 2018. Volkswagen increased its
China sales by 18.5 percent last year to 2.6 million vehicles.
JAPANESE RIVALS
The move spells bad news for Japanese automakers which have
lost some of their hold over the southern China market after a
spike in anti-Japanese sentiment since last year.
While the territorial dispute between China and Japan has
helped fan anti-Japanese sentiment in China and depress sales of
Japanese-branded cars, "Volkswagen has been successfully
nibbling market share away from the Japanese brands" over the
past few years, said John Zeng, a Shanghai-based senior analyst
at LMC Automotive.
"By adding production capacity in the region, Volkswagen may
also further change the competitive landscape (in South China)
over the next three to five years," Zeng said.
The German automaker defines South China as a region that
includes the provinces of Guangdong, Guangxi, Jiangxi, Zhejiang,
Fujian and Hunan. The region has big metropolitan cities like
Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
"Volkswagen Group's strategy is to target every region and
every segment in China," said Namrita Chow, a senior analyst at
consultancy IHS Automotive in Shanghai. "By segregating the
large China market into different geographical regions
Volkswagen can push its penetration to every nook and cranny of
the country."
For now, in southern China, the focus is still on Guangdong,
where consumers bought a total of 1.16 million passenger
vehicles in 2012 and where Volkwagen's Japanese rivals have the
strongest presence.
According to industry consultant R.L. Polk & Company,
Japanese brands as a whole had roughly a 40 percent share of the
auto market in Guangdong, China's third-biggest auto-buying
province by sales volume, in 2012.
Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen, Audi and
Skoda, had a 12.8 percent share of Guangdong's auto market.
By building a plant in Foshan, near the Guangdong provincial
capital of Guangzhou, and now doubling its capacity, Volkswagen
is seeking to tighten its control of Guangdong's auto market.
In addition to Guangdong, Volkswagen earlier this year broke
ground for a second southern China plant, which is being
constructed in the Hunan provincial capital of Changsha.
The plant in Changsha, to be operated jointly with
Volkswagen's China partner SAIC Motor Corp, is scheduled for
completion by the end of 2015 and is expected to be able to
produce 300,000 vehicles a year.
Volkswagen Group has assembly plants in Changchun, in
Chengdu with FAW, as well as in Shanghai, Yizheng, Nanjing and
Urumqi with SAIC.
SOUTHEAST ASIA
Volkswagen, which lacks production facilities in the
member-nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), will at the end of this week unveil steps to set up
distribution channels in the Philippines, a source familiar with
the company's plans told Reuters.
Weiming Soh, head of ASEAN sales for the Volkswagen brand,
will hold a press conference in Manila either on Friday or
Saturday to detail the plans, the source said, declining to be
more specific.
Volkswagen "will become an active player" in ASEAN in coming
years, group production chief Michael Macht told Reuters in an
interview at the Frankfurt auto show. The manufacturer launched
a task force last year to scan the region for potential
production venues and is currently "very actively on the road"
there, Macht said, without being more specific.
($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ryan Woo)