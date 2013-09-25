* VW's plans pit Europe's No.1 carmaker against Japanese
rivals
* VW's southern China plans focus on Guangdong province
* VW plans to double capacity of Foshan plant in Guangdong
FOSHAN, China, Sept 25 Volkswagen AG
plans to double production capacity at a newly opened factory in
the southern Chinese city of Foshan, its China chief executive
said on Wednesday, as Europe's No.1 carmaker ramps up efforts to
grab more market share in a region dominated by Japanese rivals.
Volkswagen officially opened the plant in Foshan city in
southern Guangdong province, which it operates under a venture
with state-owned automotive enterprise FAW Group Corp
. The plant, capable of producing 300,000 vehicles a
year, recently started to manufacture the redesigned Volkswagen
Golf car. Volkswagen's decision to expand the plant confirmed an
earlier report by Reuters.
Volkswagen officials said the German automaker, one of the
first global automakers to establish car production facilities
in China during the 1980s, is today evolving its China
operations China by leading a "Go South" strategy, as well as a
"Go West" strategy.
"Foshan is part of our 'Go South' strategy," Volkswagen's
China CEO Jochem Heizmann told a small group of reporters in
Foshan on Wednesday. "Two years agowe launched our 'Go West'
strategy, building a plant in Chengdu" and now Volkswagen is
trying to repeat the feat through building a plant in Foshan and
expanding it quickly, he said.
Heizmann also said Volkswagen was in discussions with FAW to
raise its stake in their joint venture to 50 percent from 40
percent.
"We're discussing very intensively how to expand our
strategic cooperation between VW and FAW on a long term," he
said. One subject in their discussions is "the possibility to
increase our shares."
The planned production expansion at Foshan stems from an
agreement signed in May by the two companies, which aims to
boost the plant's capacity to 600,000 vehicles a year with an
investment of 15.3 billion yuan ($2.50 billion).
Volkswagen, which also sells the Audi, Skoda, Lamborghini
and Bentley brands in China, is set to start producing the Audi
A3 hatchback in early 2014 at the new plant, according to
Heizmann.
Volkswagen has deepened its presence in the region since the
2009 launch of the "Go South" strategy, through which the
carmaker has also increased the number of retail stores in the
area. Its efforts have focused on Guangdong, a large auto-buying
province where the influence of Japanese carmakers is the
strongest in China.
In a sign that Volkswagen's efforts are paying off, the
market share of the Volkswagen brand, excluding the Audi, Skoda,
Lamborghini and Bentley brands that the company also markets,
climbed to 13.6 percent in southern China in the first half of
this year from 11.9 percent a year earlier, according to
consulting firm LMC Automotive.
By contrast, Japanese brands - including Toyota Motor Corp
, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Nissan Motor Co Ltd
- have seen their combined market share shrink to 23.9
percent from 29.8 percent during the same period.
The expansion in southern China is part of Volkswagen's plan
to boost the group's annual manufacturing capacity in the
country to 4 million vehicles by 2018. Volkswagen increased its
China sales by 18.5 percent last year to 2.6 million vehicles.
($1 = 6.1210 Chinese yuan)
