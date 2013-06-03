By Norihiko Shirouzu
CHENGDU, China, June 4 Chinese-owned Swedish
automaker Volvo Car Corp expects to be selling 200,000 cars a
year in China by 2018, a senior executive said, two years ahead
of its latest target and as a new assembly plant gears up for
full production later this year.
The sales target is part of Volvo's plans announced two
years ago following its acquisition by Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group Co - plans that see China's growing appetite
for premium cars helping more than double Volvo's annual global
sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 from 373,000 sold in 2010.
Volvo competes in China, its second-biggest market after the
United States, against global luxury brands BMW,
Jaguar and Volkswagen AG's Audi. Daimler
has said it expects the premium auto market to grow at a "high
single-digit or low double-digit rate" this year in China, where
total vehicle sales rose 13.4 percent in April from last year,
up from 10.7 percent growth in March.
While China's premium sector has grown faster than the
industry average in recent years, the government is keen to
stamp out over-the-top luxury, and many drivers are cautious not
to look too flashy - which could play to Volvo's strengths in
quality and solidity.
Volvo originally said demand in China, the world's biggest
auto market, would account for nearly half the additional volume
it plans to generate around the world, but momentum fizzled last
year as Volvo was forced to clean up management discipline at
its independent dealer-operators.
While Volvo has failed to boost its China sales as much as
it had hoped since 2011, the executive - who spoke to Reuters on
condition he wasn't named as the sales projection is an internal
target - said the renewed confidence was due to expectations for
local car production and to changes in how it manages its
network of retail showrooms. Those changes, he said, have
resulted in "lots of good returns, and sales are now growing as
planned."
A new Volvo plant in the southwestern city of Chengdu is
"more or less completed," said Volvo spokesman Per-Ake Froberg,
and is producing a limited number of cars to test the facility's
manufacturing processes and the quality of the cars it plans to
make there. Full production should begin in the fourth quarter,
he added. The plant will be able to produce 125,000 cars a year.
A second assembly plant is being built in the northeastern
city of Daqing, with production not expected to start until the
end of 2014, Froberg said.
With the Chengdu plant up and running, the executive
predicted Volvo could hit its 200,000 cars a year goal in five
years. "If we stick with the strategy and implement the plans as
envisioned, I am positive we'll reach the goal five years from
the start of full localisation of production," he said.
BRANDING BREAKTHROUGH?
Volvo and its owner Geely, which is also the parent of Hong
Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, believe
China's hunger for luxury cars is key to Volvo's success
globally. Making a hit out of the Swedish brand could have
broader implications for corporate China's global ambitions.
Chinese firms have spent tens of billions of dollars on foreign
acquisitions in recent years, mainly on resource businesses, but
have made little headway digesting major consumer brands.
Volvo's China sales and marketing operations are now managed
by Fu Qiang, who last year replaced Richard Snijders, who moved
to a new position in Volvo's European operations. Under Fu, who
joined Volvo China from Beijing Benz - the local sales unit of
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz and Beijing Automotive
Group - Volvo is cranking up sales, though the
firm's global sales slid last year and have dipped so far this
year.
Global sales fell 6.4 percent in January-April to 132,519
cars, but, in China, Volvo increased its sales by 27.6 percent
to 18,490 cars.
Volvo's operating profit sank to 18 million crowns ($2.76
million) last year from 2 billion crowns in 2011, hit by
sluggish sales and higher costs due to expansion plans.
In an emailed response to questions about the executive's
prediction that Volvo would likely hit its China sales target
ahead of schedule, Froberg said: "Our sales goal for China is
200,000 cars by around 2020. If that happens in 2018 or 2022 is
of less importance." Starting production in Chengdu this year
would be "instrumental" in getting Volvo to its sales goal, he
added.
Neither Volvo nor Geely has said which models they plan to
produce in Chengdu and Daqing, but company insiders have said
Chengdu is likely to make a long-wheelbase version of the S60
sedan that Volvo has developed especially for Chinese drivers.
The Daqing plant is expected to produce sport utility vehicles
such as the XC90, which one insider said would soon undergo a
full re-design. The Daqing plant, though, will likely make the
current XC90 model, with the re-designed model shipped to China
from Sweden.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)