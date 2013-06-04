(Adds comments from Fu Qiang at Volvo event)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
CHENGDU, China, June 4 Chinese-owned Swedish
automaker Volvo Car Corp expects to be selling 200,000 cars a
year in China by 2018, a senior executive said, two years ahead
of its latest target and as a new assembly plant gears up for
full production later this year.
The sales target is part of Volvo's plans announced two
years ago following its acquisition by Zhejiang Geely Holding
Group Co - plans that see China's growing appetite
for premium cars helping more than double Volvo's annual global
sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 from 373,000 sold in 2010.
Volvo competes in China, its second-biggest market after the
United States, against global luxury brands BMW,
Jaguar and Volkswagen AG's Audi. Daimler
has said it expects the premium auto market to grow at a "high
single-digit or low double-digit rate" this year in China, where
total vehicle sales rose 13.4 percent in April from last year,
up from 10.7 percent growth in March.
While China's premium sector - generally considered as cars
costing more than $50,000 - has grown faster than the industry
average in recent years, the government is keen to stamp out
over-the-top luxury, and many drivers are cautious not to look
too flashy - which could play to Volvo's strengths in quality
and solidity.
Fu Qiang, who took over Volvo's China sales and marketing
operations last year, said on Tuesday the country's premium
autos market should more than double to 3 million cars by 2020.
Fu said Volvo expects its China sales to grow by a fifth
this year. "We have a lot of opportunities in China," he said at
a company presentation in the southwestern city of Chengdu,
where Volvo is due to open a new assembly plant. Though Volvo
lags as a premium brand behind German brands, "nothing is
impossible here (and) China changes too fast."
Fu said Volvo would continue to focus on safety, and on
health issues - such as in-car air quality and cleaner exhaust
emissions - at a time when drivers are more conscious about air
pollution and the environment. "That's our advantage," he said.
Volvo originally said demand in China, the world's biggest
auto market, would account for nearly half the additional volume
it plans to generate around the world, but momentum fizzled last
year as Volvo was forced to clean up management discipline at
its independent dealer-operators.
NEW PLANT
While Volvo has failed to boost its China sales as much as
it had hoped since 2011, the executive - who spoke to Reuters on
condition he wasn't named as the sales projection is an internal
target - said the renewed confidence was due to expectations for
local car production and to changes in how it manages its
network of retail showrooms. Those changes, he said, have
resulted in "lots of good returns, and sales are now growing as
planned."
A new plant in Chengdu is "more or less completed," said
Volvo spokesman Per-Ake Froberg, and is producing a limited
number of cars to test the facility's manufacturing processes
and the quality of the cars it plans to make there. Full
production should begin in the fourth quarter, he added. The
plant will be able to produce 125,000 cars a year.
A second assembly plant is being built in the northeastern
city of Daqing, with production not expected to start until the
end of 2014, Froberg said.
With the Chengdu plant up and running, the executive
predicted Volvo could hit its 200,000 cars a year goal in five
years. "If we stick with the strategy and implement the plans as
envisioned, I am positive we'll reach the goal five years from
the start of full localisation of production," he said.
BRANDING BREAKTHROUGH?
Volvo and its owner Geely, which is also the parent of Hong
Kong-listed Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, believe
China's hunger for luxury cars is key to Volvo's success
globally. Making a hit out of the Swedish brand could have
broader implications for corporate China's global ambitions.
Chinese firms have spent tens of billions of dollars on foreign
acquisitions in recent years, mainly on resource businesses, but
have made little headway digesting major consumer brands.
Under Fu, who joined Volvo China from Beijing Benz - the
local sales unit of Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz
and Beijing Automotive Group - Volvo is cranking up
sales, though the firm's global sales slid last year and have
dipped so far this year.
Global sales fell 6.4 percent in January-April to 132,519
cars, but, in China, Volvo increased its sales by 27.6 percent
to 18,490 cars.
Volvo's operating profit sank to 18 million crowns ($2.76
million) last year from 2 billion crowns in 2011, hit by
sluggish sales and higher costs due to expansion plans.
In an emailed response to questions about the executive's
prediction that Volvo would likely hit its China sales target
ahead of schedule, Froberg said: "Our sales goal for China is
200,000 cars by around 2020. If that happens in 2018 or 2022 is
of less importance." Starting production in Chengdu this year
would be "instrumental" in getting Volvo to its sales goal, he
added.
Neither Volvo nor Geely has said which models they plan to
produce in Chengdu and Daqing, but company insiders have said
Chengdu is likely to make a long-wheelbase version of the S60
sedan that Volvo has developed especially for Chinese drivers.
The Daqing plant is expected to produce sport utility vehicles
such as the XC90, which one insider said would soon undergo a
full re-design. The Daqing plant, though, will likely make the
current XC90 model, with the re-designed model shipped to China
from Sweden.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)