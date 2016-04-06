By Norihiko Shirouzu
| BEIJING April 7
BEIJING April 7 Volvo aims to launch an
experiment involving self-driving cars in China in which up to
100 such cars could be deployed, executives at the Swedish
automaker said.
The planned experiment, expected to be announced on
Thursday, will see local drivers test the cars on public roads
in everyday conditions but in limited driving situations such as
on express roads and highways, they said.
Volvo, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co, is currently scouting for a city that could
provide the necessary permissions, regulations and
infrastructure to allow the experiment to go ahead, the
executives said. They did not say by when it hopes to conduct
the tests.
The move is part of the Swedish company's efforts to take
advantage of the pledges central government policymakers in
China, the world's biggest auto market, have made to embrace
futuristic technologies such as self-driving cars.
By calling on cities in China to sign up to participate in
the program, Volvo wants to send a message to the Chinese
government to "step up to the plate" to make good its often
"strident" pledges of commitment to autonomous driving
technology made in recent months, a Volvo executive familiar
with the planned experiment said.
The China experiment will be patterned after Volvo's own
similarly-set-up testing program in the Swedish city of
Gothenburg that aims to start deploying self-drive test cars
next year.
"What we're doing is giving these cars to people and using
real people as our data set, so the information they generate
will help us implement the technology," said the executive who
declined to be named because he is not authorized to share
details of the plans before they are officially announced.
Besides Volvo, Tesla, Mercedes, Audi
and Alphabet Inc's Google are among those
developing self-driving vehicles.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)