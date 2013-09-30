BEIJING Oct 1 A beefed-up vehicle warranty law
that takes effect in China on Tuesday is unlikely to burden
global automakers, but will likely raise costs for smaller local
players that may add to pressure for eventual consolidation in
China's fragmented car industry.
The new "lemon law" gives Chinese consumers nearly as much
protection as enjoyed by their counterparts in the United States
to obtain free repair of faults or replacement of defective
vehicles.
Big global manufacturers such as General Motors Corp
or Toyota Motor Corp are well-equipped to take the
regulations, which are no more stringent than those they already
face in their home or international markets, in their strides.
But for some indigenous players, especially smaller,
little-known car makers with less rigorous quality control, the
tougher requirements could sharply increase warranty-related
costs.
"This will add pressure on many low-quality local brands in
2015 onwards," said Jeff Chung, a Hong Kong-based analyst with
Daiwa Securities, adding warranty costs could double for some.
"I do not see this new regulation driving those smaller and
weaker players into the ground in the next 12 months, but yes,
they could be in trouble longer-term because industry
consolidation is the ultimate goal for the central government."
China has more than 70 registered automakers, most competing
for just a thin sliver of the world's biggest car market. Many
are already feeling the pressure from a slowing economy and
tougher fuel economy requirements due to be implemented.
As in other manufacturing industries, such as steelmaking
and shipbuilding, policymakers in Beijing are trying to
encourage automakers to merge and combine operations to create
bigger and more globally competitive homegrown firms.
SAFETY ISSUES
Under the new law Chinese customers will, for example, have
the right to a full refund or replacement vehicle if serious
safety issues, such as problems with steering or brakes, are not
resolved after two repairs within a two-year, 50,000 km (30,000
miles) warranty period.
Before, dealers and automakers in China were under no
obligation to buy back or replace cars with such defects.
Daiwa Securities' Chung pointed to the example of Great Wall
Motor Co to forecast how the changes may raise costs
for domestic manufacturers.
Two years ago, Great Wall began offering warranties similar
to those now required by law, and has seen warranty costs nearly
double to 1.8 percent of revenue from 1 percent in 2010, Chung
said.
Bigger, deeper-pocketed players such as Zhejiang Geely
Holding Group Co and BYD Co. should be
able to weather the impact, but smaller players will find it
tough, he said.
According to Mei Songlin, a Shanghai-based analyst for
consulting firm J.D. Power, the new law could prove burdensome
for auto dealer-operators, too.
Mei expects dealer-operators on average would have to set
money aside as reserves to handle increased warranty claims.
That financial burden could possibly be shared among car
makers, dealers and part suppliers, depending on their actual
responsibilities, but would be "next to impossible" to pass on
to consumers, Mei said.
The past few years have already seen some small moves
towards consolidation in China's auto industry, such as Changan
Automobile Group's takeover of micro-van maker Harbin Hafei
Automobile Industry Group in 2009 and Guangzhou Auto's move to
take control of small pick-up truck maker Gonow and Changfeng
Automobile, which has a 50-50 manufacturing and sales joint
venture with Japan's Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
More recently, Beijing Automotive Group Co said
in August it had agreed to buy smaller domestic firm Zhenjiang
Automobile for 15 billion yuan ($2.45 billion) to gain more
scale and compete better with its rivals.