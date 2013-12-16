BEIJING/SHANGHAI Dec 16 Renault SA
clinched full access to China's auto market on Monday by sealing
a joint venture agreement with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Group
in Wuhan, a city fast shaping up as China's own
Detroit.
Nine years after the two companies first announced plans for
the joint venture, they finally inked a $1.3 billion 50-50
partnership to introduce the French carmaker's own locally
assembled models in the world's biggest auto market.
The deal allows Renault to fully tap demand in China,
something it has been unable to do until now because of the lack
of a strong local partner. China's central government requires
all foreign automakers to have a local partner to be allowed to
produce cars in the country.
To build a Chinese presence, Renault has been forced to rely
on imports from South Korea. Now with Dongfeng, it will invest
7.76 billion yuan ($1.28 billion) to build a factory in the
central city of Wuhan, with the first car due to roll off the
production line in 2016.
Renault, which has a long-standing alliance with Japan's
Nissan Motor Co with whom it shares technology, plans
to manufacture 150,000 cars a year in Wuhan and set up a jointly
run network of retail stores.
The carmaker's investment is a boon to Wuhan, located about
700 km (430 miles) west of Shanghai and where the Yangtze and
Han rivers intersect. The city, with a population of 17 million
including its surrounding suburbs, is home to Dongfeng, China's
second-biggest automaker.
The Wuhan government is aiming to transform itself into a
major automotive manufacturing and a logistics hub in China by
attracting global automakers and their Chinese partners to open
shop, which some say has turned the city into a dust-ball due to
the frenzied construction activity.
Thanks to its central position and its rail, road and
waterway networks it is better-positioned than other cities to
become China's Detroit - minus the bankruptcy, said Peng Zhimin,
a regional economics researcher at the Hubei office of Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences who advises the provincial
government.
Peng sees Wuhan as a combination of Detroit, home of the
U.S. auto industry, and Chicago, North America's transportation
hub.
"Wuhan has a reputation of being the Oriental Chicago. The
city's developed transportation and logistics systems give it an
advantage," Peng said. "We can easily deliver vehicles and auto
components via the Yangtze River to consumers in Shanghai, for
example."
BIG PLANS FOR WUHAN
In addition to Renault, Wuhan is also home to the
headquarters of Dongfeng's joint ventures with Nissan, Honda
Motor Co. and PSA Peugeot Citroen. Honda, Dongfeng and
Peugeot also assemble cars in or around Wuhan.
The city, which currently has the capacity to produce
roughly 1 million vehicles a year, is aiming to boost that to 3
million by 2016. Much of that planned capacity boost will come
from Renault's joint venture with Dongfeng and other global
automakers such as Peugeot, which is close to getting a sizeable
capital injection from Dongfeng.
The French carmaker's venture will also benefit Nissan,
which has been operating in China in a joint venture with
Dongfeng since the early 2000s. Japan's second-biggest carmaker
has two manufacturing centres within a 470-km radius of Wuhan in
the cities of Zhengzhou and Xiangyang.
"Between Renault and Nissan in this three-city triangle of
auto-manufacturing operations, we plan to use commonised vehicle
underpinnings and major parts," a senior Nissan executive in
Yokohama said. He declined to be identified because he is not
allowed to speak to the media.
"That allows us to make huge cost savings and our scale
would allow us to bring competitive parts suppliers to this
region."
RIVAL AUTO CITIES
Wuhan has already successfully attracted General Motors Co
and its Chinese partner SAIC Motor Group.
Earlier this year, the companies started building an assembly
plant in the city capable of producing 300,000 cars a year when
production starts in 2015. They are also building an engine
plant.
Wuhan government officials say GM's long-term blueprint for
its Wuhan assembly plant includes an option of adding another
assembly line to double its overall annual capacity to 600,000
cars.
"I am a pretty seasoned manufacturing guy, right? I've never
seen anything like this before," GM China Chairman Tim Lee, who
has overseen GM's manufacturing operations around the world
throughout his career, said earlier this year in an interview,
referring to the booming auto towns in China including Wuhan.
Other cities, such as Chengdu and Shenyang, are also
competing to become auto hubs. That worries China's industrial
policymakers, as well as industry insiders and experts, over the
possibility of a glut in auto manufacturing capacity.
"It's a big cause for concern," said Peng, of the Chinese
Academy of Social Sciences. "Too many cities are competing to
become auto capitals."