GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 BMW's profit
margins in China are narrowing partly due to increased market
competition, the German carmaker's China head said on Thursday,
but the firm still expects to outpace growth of the wider
premium car market.
The carmaker expects the premium car market in China to grow
at around 10 percent annually over the next few years, BMW's
China chief executive Karsten Engel said in an interview at the
Guangzhou autoshow.
BMW competes with German rivals Daimler AG and
Volkswagen AG's Audi AG in China, the
world's second biggest premium car market after the United
States.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Adam
Jourdan)