GUANGZHOU, China Nov 20 Chongqing Changan
Automobile Co Ltd, the Chinese partner of Ford Motor
Co, expects sales to reach 2.8 million units next year
compared with about 2.55 million units forecast for 2014, its
president Zhang Baolin said on Thursday.
Zhang said he expected China's auto market to grow around 6
percent in 2015, a similar pace to this year's growth, he told
reporters at the Guangzhou autoshow.
Changan Auto, which also partners with Japanese carmaker
Mazda Motor Corp and French automaker Peugeot SA
, sold a total of 2.1 million vehicles during the first
10 months of the year, up 22 percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Adam
Jourdan)