SHANGHAI Jan 9 Female models in tight dresses
and miniskirts may be banned from one of Asia's premier car
exhibitions in Shanghai this year.
The Chinese government is concerned about what it sees as
increasing vulgarity in society. A crackdown on pornography and
freedom of expression more generally has intensified since
President Xi Jinping assumed office in 2013.
Victor Yang, spokesman of Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd
, told Reuters on Friday that the company has received
verbal notice from the Shanghai autoshow organizer that no
models can be used at the week-long event, from April 20.
An official at the Council for the Promotion of
International Trade Shanghai, one of the main organisers of the
show, said such a restriction was "under discussion" and a
decision would be published soon. He did not elaborate.
Auto promoters in China, as in many other places, often
employ models to jazz up their stands. The models often seem to
get more attention than the cars, especially from shutterbugs in
the crowd.
Government censors faced a backlash from Chinese Internet
users this month when a television drama about a Chinese empress
was scrubbed of all footage showing actresses' cleavage.
Major web portals have also been under pressure to rein in
what the government considers "harmful" content.
While the news, circulated on microblogs, triggered some
criticism, Yang said it would be a positive move for car makers.
"An autoshow is an industry event to showcase cars, not
beautiful models," he said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Michael Martina in BEIJING;
Editing by Kazunori Takada and Robert Birsel)