BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 25 Chinese regulators will
submit proposals to reform management of the country's air space
by the end of this month in a bid to ease flight delays and
boost aviation growth, one of the country's top air traffic
control officials said on Thursday.
Cai Jun, deputy director of the Air Traffic Control
Commission, said at a forum in Beijing that the plan aims to
eventually integrate civil and military management of China's
air space and improve the country's flight route network.
He said air space congestion was becoming particularly
severe around Beijing and the Pearl River Delta, requiring
current governance systems and capabilities to be modernised.
"We understand that reforming the management of the
airspace...is an essential need," said Cai, whose Air Traffic
Control Commission is overseen by China's State Council and
Central Military Commission.
"Pushing ahead with civil and military integration is an
important measure and a requirement that will help us adjust to
the global air traffic management system and accelerate China's
transformation into an aviation power."
China is set to overtake the United States as the world's
largest aviation market by 2024, but airlines and travellers
often complain that the military can unilaterally cancel or
delay commercial flights for reasons such as military exercises.
Local media estimate the military may control up to
four-fifths of the country's airspace. The state-run China Daily
newspaper said in January that China's flight delays averaged at
33 minutes last year, and that the country's biggest airports in
Shanghai and Beijing faced the worst delays.
Cai said the reforms aimed to integrate civil and military
management to improve decision making, and could adopt airspace
classification methods used by the International Civil Aviation
Organization, an agency under the United Nations.
(Reporting by Matthew Miller in BEIING and Brenda Goh in
SHANGHAI)