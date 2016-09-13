* Forecast is 7.6 pct higher than last year's estimate
BEIJING, Sept 13 Chinese airlines are likely to
purchase planes worth $1.025 trillion over 20 years as they
expand fleets to cater to robust growth in domestic and overseas
tourism, Boeing Co said in a more bullish forecast of
Chinese aviation demand.
Saying China as a market continued to exceed expectations,
Boeing estimated 6,810 aircraft purchases in the period to 2035,
up 7.6 percent from its previous prediction of demand until
2034.
"The continuing expansion of China's middle class, coupled
with new visa policies and a wide range of widebody airplanes...
gives us every reason to expect a very bright future for China's
long-haul market," Randy Tinseth, Boeing Commercial Airplanes'
vice president of marketing, said in a statement.
He also said that he expects passenger traffic to grow 6.4
percent in China annually over the next 20 years.
Boeing has stayed bullish on China even as other U.S.
companies have expressed concern over the country's slower
economic growth. A senior Boeing executive said in August that
the plane maker was not seeing any softness in demand in China.
Boeing and European rival Airbus have been jostling
for market share in China, the world's fastest growing aviation
market, with both opening assembly plants in the country.
Boeing said more than 50 percent of commercial jetliners
operating in China are its planes.
China, however, is also striving to develop its own aircraft
manufacturing capability and aims for its long-delayed C919 jet
to make its maiden flight by the end of the year. It hopes the
C919 will compete with Boeing's 737 and Airbus's A320.
