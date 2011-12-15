BEIJING Dec 15 Chinese airlines have been
urged not to cooperate with a controversial scheme that will
force them to buy carbon credits for all flights entering Europe
starting on Jan. 1, the head of the country's aviation industry
group said.
Wei Zhenzhong, the secretary general of the China Air
Transport Association (CATA), said he has asked all domestic
airlines to refuse to participate in the scheme, according to a
report by the official China News Service on Thursday.
He has also requested domestic airlines not to submit CO2
monitoring plans to European officials or to enter into
negotiations for preferential treatment, the report said.
Beginning on Jan. 1, all airlines landing in Europe will be
subject to a carbon cap and will be obliged to cover surplus
emissions through the purchase of credits on the EU's Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS).
The China Air Transport Association says the scheme will
cost Chinese airlines 800 million yuan ($123 million) in the
first year and more than triple that by 2020.
Airlines across the world have criticised the scheme as
"unilateral" and "protectionist", and have threatened legal
action, saying it violates the 1944 Chicago Convention on
International Civil Aviation, the Kyoto Protocol and the rules
of the World Trade Organisation.
Wei said the Chinese government should consider adopting
retaliatory measures were Europe to continue with the scheme in
the face of "global opposition".
He said CATA was currently choosing the most appropriate
time to take formal legal action against Europe, but admitted
the prospects of success were "not optimistic" after preliminary
opinions from the European Court of Justice in October declared
the scheme to be within the law.
EU officials have said Europe is entitled to impose the
scheme following the failure of multinational talks on curbing
aviation emissions.
They have also rejected claims that the scheme will impose a
heavy financial burden on global airlines, noting that 85
percent of emission permits were granted free of charge in the
first year of implementation.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Ken Wills)