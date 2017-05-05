UPDATE 3-Qatar says it will not negotiate unless neighbours lift "blockade"
* Qatar says being punished for straying from neighbours' line (Adds new Qatari foreign minister quotes, chairman of U.S. joint chiefs of staff, background)
SHANGHAI May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
The narrow-body aircraft, which will compete with Boeing's 737 and the Airbus A320, is a key symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Made by state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the C919's test flight had been delayed at least twice since 2014 due to production issues.
(Reporting by Jackie Cai, Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
June 19 Energen Corp said on Monday its board had unanimously decided to stick to its business plan, less than a month after activist investor Corvex Management LP disclosed a large stake in the oil and gas producer and demanded that it explore a sale.