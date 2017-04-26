BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, April 26 The maiden flight of China's C919 passenger jet is scheduled for early May, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on its official microblog on Wednesday, the first official confirmation of the much-anticipated event.
The maiden flight marks a major step for Beijing as it looks to increase its profile in the global aviation market and compete with Boeing Co and Airbus for a slice of global jet sales worth $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Reuters, citing sources, reported earlier this week that the first flight of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) jet would take place on or around May 5. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Brenda Goh; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results