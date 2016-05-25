* Goal to become "strong civil aviation nation" by 2020
* Will establish Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou as hubs
* Plans to promote reforms to air space management
(Adds details)
BEIJING, May 25 China will further expand air
rights and improve the way it allocates international routes to
domestic airlines as it tries to encourage them to participate
in the international market, the country's aviation regulator
said on Wednesday.
In a policy document published on its website, the Civil
Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said the country aimed
to become a "strong civil aviation nation" by 2020 but it still
faced a large number of difficulties, including insufficient
safety resources and "a crude way of development".
China's increasingly affluent middle classes has rapidly
boosted demand for aviation services in recent years, leading to
a shortage of airports and qualified pilots.
The regulator said it would look to establish Beijing,
Shanghai and Guangzhou as international airport hubs, and would
also support the development of regional aviation networks from
border cities such as Urumqi and Kunming through means such as
subsidies.
It will promote reforms to air space management and deepen
cooperation between civil and military air controllers, with a
view to expedite the opening up of the country's lower altitude
airspace for civilian use.
There will also be a drive to support the development of the
general aviation sector by means such as simplifying approval
procedures for airport construction and encouraging the growth
of enterprises engaged in emergency care or private jet
businesses, the regulator said.
The 18-page-long document provided no details on investment
figures or timelines.
Last week, China's Cabinet said it would further open up the
country's lower altitude airspace for civilian use, a step that
could spur growth in its fledgling general aviation industry by
making it easier for smaller aircraft like private jets and
helicopters to fly.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Team and Brenda Goh; Editing
by Richard Pullin and Ryan Woo)