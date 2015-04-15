CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
(Corrects the newspaper's name to Shanghai Securities News, not Journal, in the second paragraph)
BEIJING, April 15 China's civil aviation authority has promised a major "break through" to open up airspace for small planes, state media said on Wednesday, a move which could boost sales for planemakers such as Bombardier Inc and Textron Inc.
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) will step up its support for the country's fledgling general aviation industry and work toward loosening restrictions on flying in lower airspace, CAAC chief Li Jiaxiang was quoted as saying by the Shanghai Securities News.
The military currently controls about 80 percent of China's airspace.
In 2010, Beijing issued guidelines which aimed to open up airspace below 1,000 metres (3,280 ft) by 2015 and below 3,000 metres by 2020. The former measure has yet to be enacted.
Three years later, CAAC simplified flight approval procedures for private jets and made it easier to obtain a private pilot licence.
Li said the CAAC has already yielded some aviation controls to regional authorities and is encouraging local governments to build airports for small planes.
Investment in small airports alone could top 100 billion yuan ($16.12 billion) if each of China's over 2,800 counties each build an airport, he said.
Textron's Cessna Aircraft Company, Embraer SA have already started making jets in China, while General Dynamics' Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, Dassault Aviation SA and Bombardier have been stepping up their sales across the country.
($1 = 6.2027 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company