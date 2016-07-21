BEIJING, July 21 China plans to invest as much
as 50 billion yuan ($7.49 billion)to develop its air traffic
management system, the official news agency Xinhua reported on
Thursday, citing an official from the aviation regulator.
China will seek to use as much locally manufactured
technology as possible in the development of the system, Che
Jinjun, director general of the air traffic management bureau
under the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC)
reportedly said at an aviation conference.
The CAAC said in May the country aimed to become a "strong
civil aviation nation" by 2020 but it still faced a large number
of difficulties, including insufficient safety resources and "a
crude way of development". {nL3N18M2II]
($1 = 6.6720 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Robert
Birsel)