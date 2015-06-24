* China outbound passenger volumes up 39 pct yoy in Jan-May
* Chinese airlines plan to add 83 routes over summer, autumn
(Adds comments from regulator)
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 24 China will invest 500
billion yuan ($80 billion) in 193 major domestic aviation
projects this year, the country's aviation regulator said, to
meet growing demand from travelers and to bolster growth as the
world's second-largest economy slows.
The plan was outlined in prepared remarks to be delivered
later on Wednesday by Li Jiaxiang, head of the Civil Aviation
Administration of China, at an aviation forum in Beijing. The
remarks did not specify details about the projects.
The announcement comes amid a wider effort by Beijing to
increase overall infrastructure spending after economic growth
slowed to a six-year low in the first quarter. The country's
state planner has so far in the first six months approved
billions of dollars of railway and airport projects.
China's aviation sector has grown rapidly in recent years,
driven by demand from the country's increasingly wealthy middle
class. Outbound passenger volumes rose 39 percent year-on-year
over the January-May period, Li said.
He added that Chinese airlines now fly 553 routes to 127
cities in 51 nations, and plan to add 83 more routes over the
summer and autumn period.
Government planners estimate China's airports will increase
to 240 by 2020 from around 200 today.
Of the 500 billion yuan investment, 200 billion yuan will be
spent on 51 projects in Chinese cities such as Urumqi and
Kunming which are along routes marked out in China's "One Belt,
One Road" initiative, Li said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping launched in 2013 an initiative
to increase trade and extend China's influence with Central,
West and South Asia as well as Europe and Africa through a
series of projects ranging from oil and gas pipelines to
railways.
In line with the strategy, Li also said that the government
plans to expand China's traffic rights with Central, East and
West Asian countries "at an appropriate time" which would pave
the way for new routes.
($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan)
