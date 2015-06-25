BEIJING, June 25 Domestic airspace restrictions
will make it difficult for China to add air routes from its
western regions to countries where the government is promoting
its Silk Road strategy, according to an air traffic control
official.
The comments were made by Gao Yi, deputy director general of
the Civil Aviation Administration of China's air traffic control
bureau at an aviation forum in Beijing on Thursday.
Under the so-called "One Belt, One Road" initiative, China
aims to create a modern Silk Road Economic Belt and a 21st
Century Maritime Silk Road to boost trade and extend its global
influence.
Projects under the plan include a network of railways,
highways, oil and gas pipelines, power grids, Internet networks,
maritime and other infrastructure links across Central, West and
South Asia to as far as Greece, Russia and Oman, increasing
China's connections to Europe and Africa.
