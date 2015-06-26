SINGAPORE, June 26 China Aviation Oil (CAO) is seeking up to 1.1 million barrels of jet fuel for loading in August, similar to previous volumes sought, a tender document showed on Friday.

The company is seeking three cargoes of 240,000 barrels to 300,000 barrels each for loading over Aug. 1 to 10, Aug. 11 to 20 and Aug. 21 to 31.

The cargoes are to be loaded from either South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia or Thailand.

CAO is also seeking 25,000 tonnes, or about 200,000 barrels, of jet fuel for delivery into Huangpu, China over Aug. 1 to 10.

The tender closes on June 30 and is valid until July 1.