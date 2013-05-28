BEIJING May 28 Firefighters in eastern China
have rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage
pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television
reported, in a case which has sparked anger on social media
sites.
There are frequent reports in Chinese media of babies being
abandoned, often shortly after birth, a problem attributed
variously to young mothers unaware they were pregnant, the birth
of an unwanted girl in a society which puts greater value on
boys or China's strict family planning rules.
In the latest case the infant was found in the sewage pipe
in a residential building in Jinhua in the wealthy coastal
province of Zhejiang on Saturday afternoon after residents
reported the sound of a baby crying, state television said late
on Monday.
Firefighters had to remove the pipe and take it to a nearby
hospital, where doctors carefully cut around it to rescue the
baby boy inside, the report said.
The child is in a stable condition and the police are
looking for his parents, state television added.
The case has been widely discussed on China's Twitter-like
service Sina Weibo due to the graphic nature of the footage,
with calls for the parents to be severely punished.
"The parents who did this have hearts even filthier than
that sewage pipe," wrote one user.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sally Huang; Editing by Michael
Perry)