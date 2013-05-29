By Pete Sweeney
| CHENGDU, China
CHENGDU, China May 29 Chinese baijiu, a
flammable, pungent white liquor averaging a 110-proof wallop, is
the world's most consumed form of liquor thanks to its
popularity in China, but for the first time distillers are
looking to develop export markets.
According to data from International Wine & Spirit Research,
Chinese people drank more than 11 billion liters of baijiu in
2012; the spirit, distilled from sorghum, wheat or rice,
accounted for more than one-third of all spirits consumed in the
world.
But as a new generation of Chinese drinkers discovers the
imported spirits that were unavailable to their parents, baijiu
risks losing that market share unless it creates new markets
overseas.
"Baijiu hasn't been marketed to the West yet but I think it
can be," said James Rice, managing director of Sichuan Swellfun
Co Ltd, a baijiu maker in Chengdu, western China, in
which London-based beverage multinational Diageo has
taken a sizeable stake.
"People are interested in China and here's a piece of
Chinese culture that can go right to your dinner table."
The opportunity has also attracted small entrepreneurs like
David Zhou, who founded Washington-based Everest Distillery to
import a Chinese baijiu and rebrand it for sale locally.
"We really want to go for mainstream U.S. consumers and we
do believe they can accept it."
But Rice, and other distillers, have to deal with a major
challenge: baijiu tends to make a terrible first impression.
"I thought it tasted like paint-thinner and felt like a
liquid lobotomy," said Michael Pareles, manager at the U.S. Meat
Export Federation in Beijing. "However, like many other things
in China, I eventually grew to like it."
Torsten Stocker, head of Greater China consumer practice at
Monitor Group in Hong Kong, was skeptical about prospects for
overseas expansion.
But he suggested the liquor could be better distributed to
the swelling overseas Chinese community, which now depends on
duty-free stores in airports to stay stocked.
Baijiu's punch makes it a tough sell in Western bar culture
where people drink on an empty stomach. So does its fuel-like
odor and its aftertaste. But the history of alcoholic beverages
shows that nearly any taste can be acquired.
"Tequila has a very unusual flavor compared to more popular
spirits," said Derek Sandhaus, an industry consultant and author
of a forthcoming book on baijiu appreciation.
"But through clever marketing, good cocktails, and good
management, it's earned a place on the bar shelf. I see no
reason why the world's most popular spirit can't do the same."
MAKING THE ADJUSTMENT
But an adjustment is still probably necessary.
Matt Trusch, a former China resident, founded a distillery
called Byejoe USA that imports baijiu base from China, then
re-filters it to make it more drinkable.
"We've made it much more palatable to American tastes."
Vinn Distilleries in Portland, Oregon, founded by a family
of ethnic Chinese immigrants from Vietnam, is reproducing a
generation-old baijiu recipe, and Vinn President Michelle Ly has
marketed it - in very small volumes - to non-Chinese consumers.
Curiously enough, she said a group of investors had
approached her with an idea to export her U.S.-made baijiu back
to China, advertising it as a product of high quality control -
an issue domestic baijiu brands have struggled with.
Baijiu expert Sandhaus thinks the best avenue for developing
drinkers overseas is to follow the model of Japanese sake and
market baijiu as the alcohol to drink with Chinese food. But he
added that there is no need for distillers to rush.
"It will still be a very long time before baijiu stops being
a very lucrative business in China."