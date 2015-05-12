GRAPHIC: Quarterly receivables: link.reuters.com/tyd74w
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, May 12 China's leading baijiu makers are
having to stomach record short-term debts owed by distributors
of the famous sorghum-based spirit as the country's liquor kings
pay the price of restructuring their distribution networks to
revive sales.
Baijiu distributors are literally re-learning their trade as
the era of bulk orders from the government ends, following a
clamp-down on lavish official spending. The distributors
previously acted primarily as logistic channels, moving baijiu
from factories to large government and military buyers. They now
find themselves in unfamiliar territory - getting individual
retailers and retail chains to buy their goods. And even at
discounted prices, it is hard work.
"The manufacturers have to help finance the distributors,
but I think in the past, that was never the case," said Torsten
Stocker, Hong Kong-based partner at consultancy firm A.T.
Kearney. Demand is "turning to more normal consumer channels,
and a lot of distributors have to learn how to deal with that,
and they have to actually sell, instead of just fulfil orders,"
Stocker said.
Kweichow Moutai, China's top producer of
high-end liquor, saw its total receivables rocket to an all-time
high of 3.01 billion yuan ($484.81 million) in the first quarter
of 2015, up 500 percent from a year earlier. Total receivables
for its main competitor Wuliangye Yibin were also
elevated, at 8.13 billion yuan, though they were off the record
9.58 billion yuan in the first three months of 2014.
The high receivables may be a one-off if baijiu takes off in
the mass market. On a positive note, Moutai posted an 18 percent
jump in first-quarter net profit from a year earlier, its
fastest quarterly growth since 2013. Baijiu makers can no longer
rely on the premium segment of the market, after Beijing removed
budgets for high-end liquor at official banquets. The retail
price of Moutai's flagship product, the Feitian 53 degrees, has
fallen to around 900 yuan a bottle from 2,200 yuan in 2012
before the government's austerity drive, according to analysts.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan renminbi)
