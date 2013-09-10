By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Sept 11 Nearly three-quarters of a
century after it was hailed for helping China's Red Army survive
the tortuous Long March, fiery grain liquor baijiu has fallen
down the ranks, hit by a crackdown on luxury spending that has
clouded its prospects.
For decades, famed baijiu makers Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd
and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd enjoyed fat
profit margins that once dwarfed those of Apple Inc,
helped by the Communist Party's penchant for a brew that fuelled
many a business deal and smoothed over countless egos.
But at more than $300 a bottle, premium baijiu was also the
perfect target for President Xi Jinping's campaign against
extravagance as his administration tries to assuage public anger
over corruption and restore faith in the party.
Last week, market leader Moutai reported its weakest
first-half profit growth since 2001, and the company is set to
post its slowest annual growth since it listed, according to
data from Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates. Rival Wuliangye is
also struggling: analysts forecast the distiller's 2013 profit
growth will be the slowest since 2005.
Moutai declined to comment about its earnings or plans for
the future, but a Wuliangye official, who declined to be named
because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the
company was shifting its focus away from official and military
channels and towards the wider consumer market.
Baijiu's fall from grace, however, means it now has to
jostle for unfamiliar clients in China's $76 billion a year
liquor market, where it has few devotees among the
thirty-year-olds who drink most frequently and where imports
such as plum liqueur from Japan's Choya Umeshu Co Ltd and Chivas
Regal Scotch whisky from Pernod Ricard SA are gaining
popularity.
"Good baijiu is too expensive so I can't afford it, while
bad baijiu is way too strong, and drinking it can actually harm
your health," said Xu Chunhui, 26, a Shanghai-based construction
engineer whose drink of choice is whisky.
Prices have also tumbled, boding ill for those historically
fat margins. A bottle of premium Moutai that sold for 2,000 yuan
($330) just last year could be had on cut-price website JiuXian
last week at nearly half the price.
"The way Moutai used to be drunk until last year was always
very much through government network, VIP and military
networks," said Waldemar Jap, a managing director at Boston
Consulting Group who works with liquor makers in China.
"In the mass premium market the margin is much lower so
you're not going to see the good old days of being able to sell
just a few bottles," he added.
Kweichow Moutai's net margin hit 52.7 percent in the March
quarter, more than four times greater than the drinks industry
median of 11.9 percent, but analysts expect a full-year net
margin of 49.9 percent, Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates data
shows.
GOLDEN ERA
Baijiu, which translates as white alcohol, is usually 40 to
60 percent proof and, depending on the palate, is often
described as tasting more like paint stripper or vodka. It is
usually distilled from sorghum, although wheat, barely, millet
or glutinous rice are also used.
The liquor is believed to have originated from Sichuan in
western China and has featured in important occasions for
centuries. Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People's
Republic of China and a top aide of Mao Zedong, once said the
fiery spirit was key to the success of the Long March, when
soldiers from the Red Army, the precursor to the People's
Liberation Army, fled the rival Kuomintang in 1934-35.
Before Xi came to power, the government and the military
accounted for more than half of the sales of baijiu brands that
cost more than 500 yuan ($82) a bottle, Jap said, with
businesses accounting for a further 30-35 percent.
Because of its auspicious history, baijiu distillers have
had little need to appeal to a wider client base, and now
analysts say they may have left it too late.
"Baijiu is popular among mid- and elder-aged consumers, but
the younger generations don't show strong interest," said
Jessie Du, an analyst at consumer research firm Euromonitor.
And with more wealthy, elderly Chinese concerned about being
caught splashing out on luxuries, more baijiu bottles are likely
to remain on the shelf.
"For baijiu there is a new reality they need to adjust to,"
said Torsten Stocker, Hong Kong-based partner with consulting
firm AT Kearney.
"With younger consumers adopting different drinking and
entertainment habits, the underlying trend is that, in terms of
market share, baijiu has nowhere to go but down."
($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan)
