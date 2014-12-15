* China seeks gateway to EU via Balkans
* Promises $10 bln in loans for various projects
* Leaders of 16 east European states to meet Chinese PM
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac
BELGRADE, Dec 15 China is preparing a fresh
investment push into central and eastern Europe, promising more
than $10 billion in loans for energy and infrastructure projects
to be discussed in Belgrade this week.
China is seeking a new foothold on the continent, outside
the European Union, under a strategy adopted in 2012.
Prime Minister Li Keqiang arrives in Belgrade late on Monday
for a four-day visit and will meet leaders of 16 European
countries, all hoping to attract funding. The focus will be on
the Balkans.
"The Balkans is a very interesting region (for China)," said
Kalman Kalotay, an economist for the United Nations Conference
on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva. "It is a gateway to
the European Union but not yet in the EU and the EU rules don't
apply," he told Reuters.
Investments in the region so far have offered double
benefits for China: they are financed with loans from China's
state-owned banks and Chinese companies are invariably picked to
carry out the works.
But as debt levels across the region grow, some countries
say they will be looking for alternatives.
"Serbia will try to agree some other way of financing, for
example concessions," Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic
told B92 television on Sunday.
China's Prime Minister Keqiang told Croatia's Jutarnji List
on Monday the focus was infrastructure and energy development.
Projects "like the Stanari thermal powerplant in Bosnia,
Mihajlo Pupin bridge in Belgrade, Bar-Boljare motorway in
Montenegro and Budapest-Belgrade railway, will certainly promote
local development and benefit the local population," Keqiang
said.
Since 2010, $1.75 billion of Chinese money has gone into
projects in Serbia, including construction of a coal-fired power
plant, a bridge over the Danube in Belgrade and a stretch of
motorway.
Neighbouring Bosnia has agreed projects worth a total 1.4
billion euros ($1.7 billion) to be financed by China.
Montenegro, another former Yugoslav republic, chose a Chinese
company to build an 800-million-euro stretch of a motorway
linking it with its northern neighbour Serbia.
Two Chinese companies are among the top bidders to build a
coal powerplant in Montenegro.
"We feel we have a powerful and reliable partner in China,"
Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic wrote in an article for
the Tanjug news agency on Sunday.
One major project expected to be ratified at the meeting is
a 2-billion-euro fast rail track between Belgrade and Hungary's
capital Budapest, which would help China boost trade with
Europe.
($1 = 0.8045 euros)
(Additional reporting Maja Zuvela in Sarajevo, Benet Koleka in
Tirana, Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb; Editing by Zoran
Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)