BEIJING Dec 7 China's banking regulator said on
Friday that top banks must have a minimum capital adequacy ratio
of 9.5 percent by the end of 2013, as part of efforts to
implement the new Basel III capital guidelines.
For smaller banks, the minimum capital adequacy ratio must
be 8.5 percent by the end of next year, the China Banking
Regulatory Commission said in a statement on its website,
www.cbrc.gov.cn
China delayed in June the enforcement of tougher capital
requirements for its banks to 2013 from 2012 to avoid squeezing
credit conditions and dragging further on already slackening
economic growth.
The new capital requirements are part of China's efforts to
implement Basel III guidelines, brought in globally after the
2009/09 financial crisis highlighted the need for banks to be
more resilient against credit stresses.
