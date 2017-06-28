SHANGHAI, June 28 China's state-owned
Agricultural Development Bank of China plans to issue yuan bonds
to both onshore and offshore investors on July 3, coinciding
with the country's launch of a "Bond Connect" scheme to link its
nearly $10 trillion bond market with overseas investors.
The Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), one of
China's major policy lenders, announced the plan to issue 16
billion yuan ($2.35 billion) worth of fixed-rate bonds in
Beijing late Tuesday on the website of the state-owned clearing
house.
These bonds would mark the country's first round of policy
bank bonds issued specifically for offshore investors, with the
planned issuance coming against the backdrop of the imminent
launch of the long-awaited Bond Connect scheme.
While regulators have not said when the programme will
begin, it is expected to be announced and launched to coincide
with the 20th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from
British to Chinese rule on July 1.
In its statement, ADBC said that it would issue up to 5
billion yuan each of one-year, three-year and five-year notes in
the first round of tender targeting both onshore and offshore
investors, and up to an additional 500 million yuan each of
one-year and three-year notes in a second round for offshore
investors only.
The one-, three- and five-year notes will yield 3.61
percent, 3.98 percent and 4.13 percent, respectively.
All bonds will be listed on the China Interbank Bond Market,
and the proceeds will be lent to agriculture, farmers and rural
areas, the statement said.
Policy bank bonds issued by China's three policy banks -
ADBC, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China
- are viewed as sovereign credit.
($1 = 6.8015 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)