SHANGHAI Feb 2 China's Central Huijin
Investment Co, the state parent of the country's "Big Four"
banks, has agreed in principle to cut the lenders' dividend
payout ratio this year by 5 percentage points in order to help
ease their capital strains, the 21st Century Business Herald
reported on Thursday.
Huijin had already cut the ratio for Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China , Bank of China
and China Construction Bank
by 5 percentage points in both 2010 and 2011, to the
current level of 40 percent, the newspaper said.
Huijin could not be immediately reached for comment.
The further 5 percentage point cut, to 35 percent, would
mean the three banks would be able to retain an estimated 26.4
billion yuan ($4.19 billion) in profits to replenish capital,
the newspaper said. That would leave lenders with more funds to
lend, analysts said.
Chinese banks have been rushing to raise money from the
capital markets in recent years due to rapid expansion and
tighter capital requirements from regulators.
China's banking watchdog has repeatedly urged lenders to
widen their financial channels, and to reduce reliance on equity
financing.
Following the rush for share sales in 2010, many lenders
have turned to debt financing, with the country's five biggest
lenders, which also includes Agricultural Bank of China
and Bank of Communications
, raising 186 billion yuan through
subordinate bond sales in 2011 alone, the newspaper said.
($1 = 6.3067 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)