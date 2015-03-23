(Repeats with no changes in text)
By Paul Taylor and William James
BRUSSELS/LONDON, March 22 Sometime geopolitical
shifts happen by accident rather than design.
Historians may record March 2015 as the moment when China's
chequebook diplomacy came of age, giving the world's number two
economy a greater role in shaping global economic governance at
the expense of the United States and the international financial
institutions it has dominated since World War Two.
This month European governments chose, in an ill-coordinated
scramble for advantage, to join a nascent, Chinese-led Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in defiance of
Washington's misgivings.
British finance minister George Osborne, gleeful at having
seized first-mover advantage, stressed the opportunities for
British business in a pre-election budget speech to parliament
last week.
"We have decided to become the first major western nation to
be a prospective founding member of the new Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank, because we think you should be present at the
creation of these new international institutions," he said after
rebuffing a telephone plea from U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
to hold off.
The move by Washington's close ally set off an avalanche.
Irked that London had stolen a march, Germany, France and Italy
announced that they too would participate. Luxembourg and
Switzerland quickly followed suit.
The trail of transatlantic and intra-European diplomatic
exchanges points to fumbling, mixed signals and tactical
differences rather than to any grand plan by Europe to tilt to
Asia.
That is nevertheless the way it is seen by some in
Washington and Beijing.
As recounted to Reuters by officials in Europe, the United
States and China who spoke on condition of anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the subject, the episode reveals the paucity
of strategic dialogue among what used to be called "the West".
It also highlights how the main European Union powers
sideline their common foreign and security policy when national
commercial interests are at stake.
China's official Xinhua news agency reflected Beijing's
delight.
"The joining of Germany, France, Italy as well as Britain,
the AIIB's maiden G7 member and a seasoned ally, has opened a
decisive crack in the anti-AIIB front forged by America," it
said in a commentary.
"Sour grapes over the AIIB makes America look isolated and
hypocritical," it said.
Of the main U.S. allies in Asia, Australia appears close to
joining, though no formal decision has been made, and Japan and
South Korea are considering the possibility.
"The Americans are starting to look very mean-spirited with
their criticism," said a Beijing-based Asian diplomat. "This is
not a battle they are winning. Even their closest allies in Asia
are starting to fall in line."
ANGER AT STALLED IMF REFORM
In Europe as in Washington, China's launch of a new
institution to channel a fraction of its massive currency
reserves into infrastructure investments in Asia posed a
political conundrum and provoked turf disputes.
Western countries had long urged Beijing to recycle some of
its trade surplus into building transport, energy and
telecommunications networks in developing nations, but they
wanted it to use the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank,
dominated by the United States and Japan.
China, angered that the U.S. Congress has not ratified a
2010 agreement to increase its voting share and that of other
emerging economies in the International Monetary Fund, chose to
go its own way instead.
With initial capital of $50 billion, the Beijing-based AIIB
can offer at most a complement to the larger World Bank and ADB,
but it is starting point for expanding Chinese influence.
Officially, the United States says it is concerned about
whether the bank will uphold human rights, environment and
labour standards and be open and transparent in its governance.
In private, senior U.S. officials acknowledge this is about
power. One Obama administration member said Congressional
foot-dragging on IMF reform had "created an opportunity for
China to assert itself".
Lew gave a blunt assessment last week, telling U.S.
lawmakers: "It's not an accident that emerging economies are
looking at other places because they are frustrated that,
frankly, the United States has stalled a very mild and
reasonable set of reforms in the IMF."
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama acknowledged
irritation about IMF voting rights may have been a factor.
"I think this could be an unfortunate event and it might be
bigger than we understand today," he told the Brussels Forum, an
annual transatlantic dialogue organised by the German Marshall
Fund of the United States.
In Washington, the issue resided between the State
Department, the Treasury and the White House National Security
Council, which may have muddied U.S. communication with European
allies, officials say.
"There just wasn't a clear and coherent and unified message
on this from the beginning. It kind of languished for a while in
a state of indecision and that produced the outcome that you've
seen," said a Congressional source familiar with the
discussions.
Within European governments there were debates about tactics
and timing but the prevailing view was that it was better to try
to influence the Chinese project from inside, several officials
said.
"The debate mostly pitted national security advisers, who
leaned towards hugging the Americans close ... against economic
and Asia advisers, who argued that this big train was leaving
the station and it was in our interest to jump aboard," a
European diplomat involved in some of the discussions said.
In Berlin, the ministries of foreign affairs, finance and
overseas development - run by rival wings of Chancellor Angela
Merkel's coalition - jostled for influence.
Merkel's office instructed the finance and foreign
ministries to take charge. Given Germany's prioritising of
Chinese trade, there was never much doubt Berlin would join the
AIIB.
"It was a no brainer," a German aide said.
"EYES OPEN"
British, German, French and Italian officials held several
meetings to discuss a common approach then London leapt first,
causing resentment if not surprise.
"We want to be a Chinese partner of choice in international
finance," a British government source said.
Inconclusive talks were also held by officials of the Group
of Seven economies, which includes the United States, Japan and
Canada alongside the four European states.
"We knew the U.S. was not in the same place as us on this,
we went into it with our eyes open," the source said.
The Chinese invitation to join the AIIB was delivered to
individual states. The issue was discussed only once in the EU's
28-nation Economic and Financial Committee, which prepares
meetings of finance ministers.
It was never raised to EU ambassadorial level, let alone to
ministers. The big four did not include the European Commission
or smaller EU states in their deliberations.
A French government source said issues such as governance
were unresolved. "But it was important for the Europeans to show
an interest from the outset. We'll see how it goes."
In Italy, the decision took a single phone call from Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, the
European diplomat said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet Chinese President
Xi Jinping this week. Officials said the Netherlands was
weighing whether to join but it may have missed the deadline to
become a founder member.
Having failed to persuade European allies, U.S. officials
are looking to regain the initiative, but partisan battles on
Capitol Hill may continue to stymie a response.
The administration is using the spat to press Congress to
grant President Barack Obama fast-track powers so he can
conclude a Trans Pacific Partnership trade pact with 11
Asia-Pacific nations other than China, and to finally ratify the
IMF reform.
"We are acting proactively with trade promotion authority
and TPP because other countries are acting. We want to be on the
field, defining the rules of the road," the Obama administration
member said.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Jason Lange in
Washington, Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft in Brussels, Andreas
Rinke in Berlin, Elizabeth Pineau in Paris, Ben Blanchard in
Beijing and Elisabetta Jucca in Hong Kong. Editing by Mike
Peacock.)