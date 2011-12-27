SHANGHAI Dec 27 China's listed banks are
expected to raise over 100 billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through
equity financing next year as they face pressure to replenish
capital due to rapid loan growth and tighter regulation, the
China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
Citing analysts, the official paper said banks facing such
pressure included Agricultural Bank of China
, Industrial Bank Co Ltd and Bank of
Communications .
Banks are also expected tap the debt market for funding, it
said.
The bulk of the expected equity financing would be funded by
government shareholders, the paper said. Listed banks raised
more than 270 billion yuan via equity financing in 2010 and
nearly 290 billion yuan worth of debt this year, according to
the article.
Chinese banks will be under fundraising pressure because new
lending next year is expected to exceed 8 trillion yuan -- a
level necessary to support economic expansion -- potentially
weakening lenders' balance sheets, the newspaper said.
Major Chinese banks, or systematically important ones, would
be required to have minimum capital adequacy ratio CAR) of 11.5
percent, while smaller banks must have at least 10.5 percent,
according to rules published by the banking regulator in August.
However it is still unclear when they will be implemented.
China International Capital Corp estimates banks' assets to
expand by around 14 percent next year and that would reduce the
average CAR of listed domestic banks to around 10.7 percent,
meaning some lenders would be under pressure to raise money, the
paper said.
($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)