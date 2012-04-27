BEIJING, April 27 Shenzhen Development Bank Co.
has received approval from Chinese authorities to
merge with Ping An Bank Co Ltd, the government news
agency Xinhua reported on Friday.
Shenzhen Development Bank gained approval from the China
Banking Regulatory Commission to merge with Ping An Bank, the
banking unit of Ping An Insurance Group China's
second-largest insurer, Xinhua said.
The two banks will be known as Ping An Bank Co Ltd,
according to the report.
Share swaps last year allowed Ping An Insurance to become
Shenzhen Development Banks's controlling shareholder with a
52.38 percent stake, Xinhua said. Ping An Bank became a
subsidiary of Shenzhen Development Bank, holding a 90.75 percent
share.
China has a vast number of national, provincial, city and
rural banks, and analysts expect consolidation among the
country's many players amid concerns that energetic lending in
recent years could result in piles of bad loans.
