BEIJING, March 7 China has begun preparations to
set up a multilateral bank to fund infrastructure projects in
Asia, the finance ministry said on Friday, looking to tap into
demand for infrastructure growth as regional economies develop.
In a statement, the ministry said the planned Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank would have a capital of $50
billion, paid for by its members.
It would have a mandate to fund infrastructure projects in
the region, complementing the work of other such entities, like
the Asian Development Bank.
"The AIIB will mainly focus on infrastructure construction
in Asia to promote regional connectivity and economic
cooperation," the statement quoted Finance Minister Lou Jiwei as
saying.
"Existing MDBs, such as the World Bank and the Asian
Development Bank, put their priorities more on poverty
reduction," Lou said.
The planned bank was first announced by Chinese President Xi
Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang during visits to southeastern
Asian countries in October 2013.
Lou said in the statement that the first multilateral
meeting on the bank ended on Jan. 24, with some countries saying
they would become founder members. The statement did not name
the countries.
Funds in the existing multilateral development banks are
limited and savings rates are high in many countries in Asia, so
it is necessary to consider establishing a new regional platform
to channel more funds into infrastructure, Lou said.
China is involved in an increasingly ugly territorial spat
with some Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam and the
Philippines, over parts of the South China Sea, which has
worried many in the region about Beijing's intentions.
However, China has also tried reassuring Southeast Asia that
its rise will only bring economic benefits to the region. China
and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) already
have a free trade agreement, for example.
