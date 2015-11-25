BEIJING Nov 25 Chinese police have busted an
underground banking network that handled $4.5 billion worth of
illegal transactions at Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
(AgBank) alone, the official Xinhua News
Agency reported on Wednesday.
Fourteen suspects in four gangs were arrested by police in
the northeastern city of Dalian in Liaoning province, Xinhua
said, the latest crackdown in the country's fight against
outflows of "grey capital".
Each gang's daily illegal transactions exceeded $100,000.
The police found illegal transactions amounting to 28.8
billion yuan ($4.51 billion) from 1.4 million foreign exchange
trading records, after investigating more than 2,000 accounts at
AgBank, China's third-biggest lender by assets, the state agency
said.
China's economic slowdown and market volatility have sparked
a wave of capital outflows running into hundreds of billions
this year, triggering alarms for China's foreign exchange
management system.
Beijing started cracking down on underground banks in April
and has so far uncovered more than 170 cases of money laundering
and illegal fund transfers, involving more than 800 billion yuan
and arresting more than 400 suspects.
Earlier this year, Chinese police, the central bank and the
foreign exchange regulator busted the country's biggest-ever
underground banking case involving transactions totalling $64
billion.
In the Dalian case, suspects worked with criminal groups
spread in Beijing, Shandong province and Jilin province to
conduct illegal foreign exchange trading across China and
offered gambling services in Macau and South Korea to obtain
illegal gains, Xinhua reported.
($1 = 6.3877 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)