BEIJING, July 11 About 1,000 hopeful borrowers
overran a branch of China's central bank as a rumour spread that
it was handing out zero-interest loans, media said on Thursday,
illustrating how Chinese financial know-how badly lags growth in
banking products.
Police were called in on Tuesday to disperse the crowd,
which had gathered for days outside the central bank in Beihai
in the southern province of Guangxi, the Global Times said.
The rumour had spread that the People's Bank of China was
distributing interest-free loans of between 50,000 yuan ($8,200)
and 500,000 yuan.
"The People's Bank of China is a national financial
regulator and does not extend deposit or lending services to
individuals," Luo Daofang, the deputy head of the Beihai office,
was quoted by Beihai television as saying.
The Beihai city government was not available for comment,
and the central bank declined to comment when contacted.
As China frees up its financial markets, authorities must
step up education of financial products, said Zhang Zhiwei, an
economist at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"I worry more about investors buying wealth management
products, thinking that these are risk-free, and finding out
later down the road that they are not," Zhang said.
Growth in China's wealth management industry has exploded in
the last three years as savers search for alternatives outside
low-yielding bank deposits. Sales rose by 12.1 trillion yuan in
the first six months of 2012.
($1 = 6.1341 yuan)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Nick Macfie)