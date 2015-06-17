BEIJING, June 17 China's cabinet has allowed
Bank of Communications (BoCom) , the
country's fifth-biggest lender, to introduce more private
shareholding as part of Beijing's financial reforms to
revitalise state-owned banks.
The proposal, approved by the State Council, is aimed at
driving BoCom's growth by bringing on board commercially adept
strategic investors and incentivizing employees through stock
ownership plan.
While "optimizing the shareholding structure," BoCom's
reform won't weaken the central government's control over the
bank, according to BoCom's filings late on Tuesday.
Although shares in the bank trade publicly, at present
state-owned institutions remain the largest shareholders in
BoCom.
The approval comes at a time when China's top banks are
facing a painful year, as a cooling economy has squeezed lending
margin and sharply pushed up bad loans, adding urgency to the
reform process.
BoCom was the first of China's big five state-owned lenders
to start reforms under Beijing's two-year-long overhaul of its
hugely inefficient state-owned enterprises (SOEs), one of the
country's thorniest problems.
A number of SOEs in non-financial sectors have embarked on
their own reforms early on by diversifying ownership to include
more non-state investors, seen as helping combat official
corruption, as well as pushing mergers and restructuring.
"BoCom's reform is a start," said Ma Kunpeng, a
Shanghai-based banking analyst at Sinolink Securities Co, "It
unveiled the curtain of Chinese banks' mixed ownership reforms."
Bank of China Ltd and China
Construction Bank Corp are expected to
follow in the footsteps of BoCom with their own reforms, Ma
added.
Last month, state-owned investment company Central Huijin
Investment Ltd sold off some of its mainland-listed A shares of
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
and China Construction Bank Corp, which some analysts took as a
signal that banks would soon start diversifying ownership.
BoCom's mainland-listed shares were up 5 percent by midday.
The State Council asked BoCom to be proactive in
strengthening oversight in areas such as risk management, human
resources and evaluation, the bank said in the filings without
elaborating.
In an effort to promote good governance, the ruling
Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog has also stepped up
its surveillance and has recently targeted top banking
executives for graft.
In January, Mao Xiaofeng, head of China Minsheng Banking
Corp , resigned after several Chinese media
outlets reported he was being investigated by the graft
buster.
BoCom's Tuesday filing didn't mention any loosening of
restrictions on foreign ownership in the bank. HSBC,
the biggest foreign shareholder in BoCom, has a 19 percent
stake, below the 20 percent bank ownership limits which have
been in place since China joined the World Trade Organization in
2001.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)