BEIJING, June 17 China's cabinet has allowed Bank of Communications (BoCom) to look into taking on more private shareholding as part of the government's push to reform state-owned lenders struggling with a spike in bad loans in a slowing economy.

The proposal, cited in an exchange filing, gave no details about the possible reform, but said the government would retain control of BoCom, China's fifth largest lender by assets.

HSBC is the largest foreign shareholder in BoCom, with a 19 percent stake, but the plan also did not mention anything about foreign ownership of Chinese banks.

When asked about the proposal, HSBC told Reuters it currently had no plans to change is shareholding in BoCom, which remains below the government's 20 percent cap. "BoCom is a long-term strategic partner," said Vinh T Tran, HSBC senior media relations manager.

Although BoCom is publicly traded, state-owned institutions remain the largest shareholders. In its exchange filing late on Tuesday, the bank said it had won approval from the cabinet to explore allowing diversifying its shareholder structure to include more private ownership.

The proposed reform comes at a time when China's cooling economy has squeezed lending margins and sharply pushed up bad loans at the big five state-owned banks, adding urgency to the reform process.

BoCom was the first of these big lenders to start reforms under Beijing's two-year-long overhaul of its inefficient state-owned enterprises. Many of these companies have diversified ownership to include more non-state investors, seen as helping fight official corruption, as well as embarking on mergers and restructuring.

Ma Kunpeng, a Shanghai-based banking analyst at Sinolink Securities Co, said he expected Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp to follow BoCom with their own reforms.

"BoCom's reform is a start," he added.

Last month, state-owned investment company Central Huijin Investment Ltd sold off some of its mainland-listed A shares of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd and China Construction Bank Corp, which some analysts took as a signal that banks would soon start diversifying ownership.

The reforms in the banking sector also come after several global banks sold their holdings in Chinese lenders.

