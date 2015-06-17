(Adds context, details, recasts lead)
BEIJING, June 17 China's cabinet has allowed
Bank of Communications (BoCom) to look into
taking on more private shareholding as part of the government's
push to reform state-owned lenders struggling with a spike in
bad loans in a slowing economy.
The proposal, cited in an exchange filing, gave no details
about the possible reform, but said the government would retain
control of BoCom, China's fifth largest lender by assets.
HSBC is the largest foreign shareholder in BoCom,
with a 19 percent stake, but the plan also did not mention
anything about foreign ownership of Chinese banks.
When asked about the proposal, HSBC told Reuters it
currently had no plans to change is shareholding in BoCom, which
remains below the government's 20 percent cap. "BoCom is a
long-term strategic partner," said Vinh T Tran, HSBC senior
media relations manager.
Although BoCom is publicly traded, state-owned institutions
remain the largest shareholders. In its exchange filing late on
Tuesday, the bank said it had won approval from the cabinet to
explore allowing diversifying its shareholder structure to
include more private ownership.
The proposed reform comes at a time when China's cooling
economy has squeezed lending margins and sharply pushed up bad
loans at the big five state-owned banks, adding urgency to the
reform process.
BoCom was the first of these big lenders to start reforms
under Beijing's two-year-long overhaul of its inefficient
state-owned enterprises. Many of these companies have
diversified ownership to include more non-state investors, seen
as helping fight official corruption, as well as embarking on
mergers and restructuring.
Ma Kunpeng, a Shanghai-based banking analyst at Sinolink
Securities Co, said he expected Bank of China Ltd
and China Construction Bank Corp
to follow BoCom with their own reforms.
"BoCom's reform is a start," he added.
Last month, state-owned investment company Central Huijin
Investment Ltd sold off some of its mainland-listed A shares of
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
and China Construction Bank Corp, which some analysts took as a
signal that banks would soon start diversifying ownership.
The reforms in the banking sector also come after several
global banks sold their holdings in Chinese lenders.
Spanish Bank BBVA this year said it had agreed to
sell a 4.9 percent stake in China's CITIC Bank. In
2013, both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America sold
stakes in top Chinese lenders.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Miral Fahmy)