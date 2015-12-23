BEIJING Dec 23 China's banking regulator is
preparing to revoke fund management qualifications for 17
domestic banks, designations that allow the lenders to conduct
direct equity investment, financial magazine Caixin reported on
Wednesday, without disclosing the source of the information.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission has given banks
informal guidance that their registrations will be removed,
Caixin reported. The move represent a setback for Chinese banks,
which have been pushing into asset management as a way to
address shrinking profits following a series of interest rate
cuts.
The seventeen banks include China Minsheng Banking Corp
, China Everbright Bank Co,
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co, China Zheshang
Bank CoIPO-CZSB.HK, Bank of Beijing Co, Ping An
Bank Co and Evergrowing Bank Co, according to data
from the country's asset management.
The banks had registered to conduct private fund management
with China's asset management association earlier this year,
data from the association show.
The registrations conflict with China's commercial banking
law, which forbids banks from directly investing in non-bank
financial institutions and companies. China's asset management
association is under the supervision of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission.
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)